Alexandria native experiences NCAA gymnastics semifinals with LSU

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As LSU takes the floor and hits the beam at the NCAA gymnastics semifinals, one local family will be cheering on their daughter suiting up for the Lady Tigers.

Many in Central Louisiana have heard of Alexandria native Annie Beard and her success in gymnastics at an early age. In 2016, Beard won the Junior Olympics Nationals at just 12 years old. Prior to attending college, Beard had reaped the award of hard work accumulating over 100 gold medals and grabbing her first perfect 10 on a floor routine in 2020.

However, those accomplishments did not come without sacrifices. When she was young, she moved to Texas away from her dad and sister for eight years to pursue her dreams. She’s also overcome countless injuries, including another one this season that kept her out her freshman season at LSU.

Annie’s mom, Jennifer, said despite all the obstacles, it has been a dream come true to watch her daughter compete with the school she first committed to back when she was 15 years old.

“She’s finally achieved her dreams and what she has worked so hard for in the past 15 years as a gymnast to finally be part of her dream team,” said Annie’s mom. “She loves it. She loves the girls, coaches, university and everything about it.”

Jennifer said her daughter is determined to get back on the floor next season in the lineup for the Lady Tigers. Annie is using the experience of watching her team compete in the semifinals for the rest of her career as LSU is expected to remain a championship contender for years to come.

The NCAA gymnastics championships can be seen on ESPN2.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.