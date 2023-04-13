LSU baseball legends Skip Bertman, Warren Morris hold book signing

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - LSU legends Skip Bertman and Warren Morris delivered messages of inspiration at a book signing in Alexandria to promote Bertman’s new book, Everything Matters in Baseball: The Skip Bertman Story.

Fans lined up to have their book signed the same way that fans gathered outside of Alex Box Stadium to watch Skip Bertman’s Tigers in the 1990s. Members of the LSUA baseball team stopped by Walker BMW where the event was held to hear the words of wisdom from the five-time national champ.

Bertman’s biography, written by Glenn Guilbeau, showcases the college baseball team of the 90s that saw unprecedented success from 1991-2000.

Part of that championship run came in 1996 when Bolton alum Warren Morris hit the walk-off homerun to win the College World Series over Miami. On Wednesday, April 12, Bertman joined his former player Morris in his hometown to reflect back on those iconic moments.

“The foreword was written 100 percent by Warren Morris, and it captures me,” said Bertman. “He did just a wonderful job.”

Over 150 people were interviewed to tell the legend of Bertman’s historic career.

