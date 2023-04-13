Man accused of choking APD officer with baton enters insanity plea at arraignment

A pre-trial for 35-year-old Jason Jamar Shackleford is now set for July 19 in the Rapides...
A pre-trial for 35-year-old Jason Jamar Shackleford is now set for July 19 in the Rapides Parish courthouse.(APD)
By Brooke Buford
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man by an Alexandria Police Department officer on Thanksgiving Day, after trying to choke the officer with his own baton, has pleaded “not guilty by reason of insanity” to a charge of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.

A pre-trial for Jason Jamar Shackleford, 35 of Alexandria, is now set for July 19 in the Rapides Parish courthouse.

Shackleford was shot and wounded by the officer while he was trying to make an arrest. Louisiana State Police, the agency that investigated the incident, said APD got a call about a man running into traffic on Rapides Avenue. When the officer came into contact with Shackleford, Shackleford allegedly initiated a lengthy physical altercation and got control of the officer’s baton and began choking him from behind with it. That’s when the officer shot him.

After Shackleford was released from the hospital, he was booked into the parish jail.

Last week, District Attorney Phillip Terrell announced the office would not prosecute the officer.

Shackleford is represented by Christopher LaCour. Assistant District Attorney Kelvin Sanders is prosecuting. The case is assigned to Judge Mary Doggett.

