Man arrested in connection to Wednesday homicide in Natchitoches

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - A man has been arrest in connection to a Wednesday homicide in Natchitoches.

According to the Natchitoches Police Department, Johnny Williams, 21 of Natchitoches, was arrested for Principal to Second Degree Murder and Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

On Wednesday, NPD shared that officers responded to the 100 block of North Melrose Avenue just before 11 a.m. in reference to a person shot in an apartment. Once police arrived, they found Joshua Chism, 21 of Natchitoches, suffering from a single gunshot wound.

As a result of his injuries, Chism was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.

Williams has been placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

NPD shared that its investigation is ongoing, anyone with information in regards to this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Davanta Stevenson at 318-238-3914.

