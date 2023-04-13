Menard takes flight in extra innings to top Pine Prairie, 5-4

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Menard Lady Eagles played host to the Pine Prairie Panthers in their last regular season home game.

The game went into extra innings and after nine the Lady Eagles took the win, 5-4.

The Eagles struck first with a soaring hit to left field by Emma Davis, which would get her to third on the triple.

After the triple, Kate Perotti had a sacrifice bunt, which brough in Davis. Menard up 1-0.

In the fourth, the game is knotted at 1. Sawyer Shelton hit a line thrive that slipped past the shortstop and into left field, which brought Addy Wright home, the Eagles on top 2-1.

Pine Prairie found it’s footing and made it 2-2. A wild pitch Kaylee Methvin would result in a Panther’s run, as Pine Prairie took the the lead.

The Eagles respond though with a bunt, an error on Pine Prairie sent an Eagle home, followed by extra innings.

The Panthers had runners on first and third with 2 outs on the board, Pine Prairie with a hit to right field and a runner made it home made it a 4-3 game, in the top of the ninth.

Menard at the top of their lineup in the bottom of the ninth, Eagles didn’t land just yet, Emily Deselle, who went 0-3 at the point, hit her 23rd home run of the season to tie the game.

The Eagles had one out and a chance to take the win, Sawyer Shelton stepped up to the plate and hit a in park home run to walk it off.

The Menard Eagles finish their regular season in dramatic fashion winning over Pine Prairie, 5-4.

