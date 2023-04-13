Pineville’s Monkhouse to be inducted in La. High School Sports Hall of Fame

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Jackie LaBorde-Monkhouse is a celebrity in Central Louisiana.

Many local residents know her and her husband, Walter, for their Christmas light shows on Versailles Blvd. in Alexandria each year during the holidays. While others remember her for her long-time success as a coach at Pineville High School.

Before Monkhouse was featured on HGTV, she was the spotlight for local television sportscasts on KALB. At the time, a young, passionate Monkhouse was just a student teacher in the mid-1970s when she was tasked with taking over the girls’ basketball and softball programs at Pineville. It was the first year that girls’ athletics were brought on campus.

“I really didn’t know what I was getting into,” said Monkhouse about accepting her first coaching job. “I walked into a situation that there was no schedule, uniform, or equipment.”

Monkhouse credits the staff at Pineville for being supportive and patient at a time when girls’ athletics were not commonly offered at the larger high schools in the state. While Monkhouse and the Lady Rebs were fresh on the scene, her teams made an immediate impact.

In 1983, she guided the Pineville basketball and softball team to their first state championships just two months apart.

“The players are so important,” said Monkhouse. “You need dedicated players to be successful, and I was blessed to have dedicated players.”

Monkhouse would go on to spend her entire 33-year career at the school that gave her younger self her first opportunity. In basketball, she compiled an overall record of 642-295, while leading the team to the playoffs in 26 of the 33 years at the helm. She would also capture two more state titles along the way in softball in 1984 and 1985.

Her accomplishments are better described as that of a trailblazer for girls in Central Louisiana. Monkhouse officially retired in 2007 and decided to focus her time in her garden instead. Her mindset changed from the Xs and Os to the seeds and vegetables they grow. That was until she received a call in the early morning several months ago.

Monkhouse was told she was among the few inductees in the 2023 Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame class.

“I knew I was nominated, but I did not think I ever had a chance to be accepted and inducted into the hall of fame,” said Monkhouse.

She will be formally inducted on April 18 in Baton Rouge.

It’s the storybook ending for Monkhouse’s athletic career. She often sees former players and coaches stop by to see her famous Christmas display each year. Those who had the pleasure to play and work under Monkhouse can now say they learned under a Hall of Famer.

