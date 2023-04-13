Police: 71-year-old woman accused of beating husband was ‘tired of taking care of him’

Mary Finkey, 71, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Mary Finkey, 71, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, Ariz. (Gray News) – A 71-year-old woman is facing assault charges after being accused of beating her disabled husband with a metal pipe.

Officers with the Peoria Police Department said Mary Finkey had fallen near the front door and told her husband she was “tired of taking care of him.”

Her husband told police she had been drinking throughout the evening when he was assaulted with the pipe.

Finkey was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Dateline to feature episode on Courtney Coco case on Friday
18-year-old Evan Livaccari was arrested by APD for Felony Sexual Battery and Misdemeanor Sexual...
Man arrested by Alexandria Police Department for alleged sexual misconduct
SOURCE: KALB
Weiss & Goldring downtown building could be revamped in Alexandria’s proposed budget
APD released this photo of 34-year-old Jackie Hamilton
BE ON THE LOOKOUT: APD searching for man wanted for indecent behavior with a juvenile
.
Natchitoches Police Department investigating homicide after man found dead Wednesday

Latest News

FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington on...
Capitol police officer who aided Jan 6 rioter gets probation
FILE - Mary Quant, British fashion designer, is shown in 1970. Quant, 92, best known for...
Mary Quant, designer who epitomized Swinging 60s, dies at 93
Man throws $200k in cash out of car window onto the interstate, police say
President Joe Biden speaks during a Summit for Democracy virtual plenary in the South Court...
Biden says he’s expanding some migrants’ health care access
There is an “interagency effort” underway to determine the impact and source of the trove of...
AP source: Investigators narrow suspect pool in leak probe