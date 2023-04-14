Central Louisiana Delegation Caucus holds its first meeting

CENTRAL LOUISIANA, La. (KALB) - Created through House Concurrent Resolution 10 (HCR 10) of the 2021 Legislative Session, the Central Louisiana Delegation Caucus (CLDC) held its first meeting earlier this month.

CLDC includes both House members and Senators from the Parishes of Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Red River, Sabine, Vernon and Winn Parishes. The caucus was created to support regional priority projects that have the ability to significantly improve infrastructure and overall quality of life.

The plan is for members to enhance their individual efforts when drafting and passing legislation to meet the goals set forth for Central Louisiana. During periodic briefings on pertinent issues confronting the State of Louisiana and their region, the CLDC hopes to coordinate and communicate routinely with local governments, the Louisiana Congressional Delegation and the Governor’s Office.

The Caucus, includes the following members: Representatives Rhonda Butler, Dewith Carrier, Darryl Deshotel, Gabe Firment, Lance Harris, Mike Johnson, Travis Johnson, Ed Larvadain, Jack McFarland, Charles “Chuck” Owen, Neil Riser and Rodney Schamerhorn, and Senators Louie Bernard, Heather Cloud, Jay Luneau, Jay Morris, Mike Reese and Glen Womack.

At the first meeting, held on Thursday, the following officers were elected: Chairman Mike Johnson, Vice Chairman Jay Luneau, and Secretary/Treasurer Rhonda Butler.

“The creation of the Central Louisiana Delegation Caucus will create a valuable means of uniting our legislators so they may work for growth in Central Louisiana,” said CLDC Chair Mike Johnson. “Speaking with one voice, we will amplify the needs of those we represent, and serve in more effective ways with regards to matters discussed both in Baton Rouge and in Washington DC. Our primary focus is to stay laser focused on the issues most impactful to Central Louisiana’s citizens.”

The next meeting of the Central Louisiana Delegation Caucus will be held on Thurs., April 20.

