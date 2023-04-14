Family ‘thankful to be alive’ after bullets hit their home in Alexandria Friday

Bullets hit this home on Woodard Street in Alexandria when gunshots were fired in broad daylight
Bullets hit this home on Woodard Street in Alexandria when gunshots were fired in broad daylight
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria family shared that they’re “thankful to be alive” after bullets hit their home on Woodard Street in Alexandria Friday.

The incident happened in broad daylight near the corner of Woodard and 7th Street, just before noon.

Evette Perry shared with News Channel 5 that her niece was walking from the driveway to the side door of the house when she was caught in the middle of gunfire between “multiple shooters.” The home now has a bullet hole in the front door, as well as several more on the side of the house.

“Bullets have no names on them, but to know that my son was on the phone telling me that they are actually shooting in the house - that’s scary as heck,” said Perry. “It’s enough to know that my niece was outside in the crossfire, but then doggone it my son is in the house and still could have gotten hit.”

Bullet hole in front door of Evette Perry's home on Woodard Street
Bullet hole in front door of Evette Perry's home on Woodard Street

The Alexandria Police Department shared that no one was injured in the incident and that no arrests have been made, but have not released any further details.

Perry said she’s heard gunfire outside of her home multiple times over the last year.

“They will come with an automatic weapon and just stand here and just shoot and just fire and fire and fire,” said Perry. “Today is the first actual day that bullets have actually gone through my house.”

The incident was just a few blocks away from Peabody Magnet High School, during school hours. School staff members told News Channel 5 that the school was placed on lockdown out of precaution, but that lockdown was lifted shortly after.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at 318-441-6460 or APD Dispatch at 318-441-6559.

