LHSAA releases 2023 softball playoff brackets

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana High School Athletics Association unveiled the brackets for the 2023 high school softball playoffs.

The playoffs feature plenty of Central Louisiana seasoning as many local schools will start their run at a state championship.

See where your team is seeded. The home team is listed second. Click each division to view the full bracket.

NON-SELECT

DIVISION I #5 Nat Central - First Round Bye

DIVISION II #24 Pearl River vs #9 Grant - April 17 at 5 p.m. #25 Leesville vs #8 Assumption

DIVISION III #25 Avoyelles vs #8 Many - April 14 at 6 p.m. #5 Jena - First Round Bye #20 St. James vs #13 Rosepine #19 Jewel Sumner vs #14 Marksville - April 17 at 6 p.m. #22 Mansfield vs #11 Winnfield

DIVISION IV #1 LaSalle - First Round Bye #2 Montgomery - First Round Bye #26 West St. John vs #7 Oakdale

DIVISION V #17 Summerfield vs #16 Zwolle #5 Anacoco - First Round Bye #21 Evans vs #13 Pitkin - April 14 at 5 p.m. #19 Georgetown vs #14 Monterey - April 14 at 4 p.m. #22 Negreet vs #11 Hicks - April 14 at 5 p.m. #23 Castor vs #10 Calvin - April 17 at 4 p.m.



SELECT:

DIVISION I #2 Tioga - First Round Bye #4 Pineville - First Round Bye #6 Alexandria - First Round Bye

DIVISION II #1 Buckeye - First Round Bye #20 Peabody vs #13 Cabrini #22 Washington Marion vs #11 Bunkie

DIVISION III #24 St. Mary’s Academy vs #9 Menard

DIVISION IV #22 St. Martin’s Episcopal vs #11 St. Mary’s

DIVISION V #8 Oak Hill vs #1 Clairborne Christian #4 Avoyelles Public Charter vs #4 Family Community #6 Northside Christian vs #3 St. Joseph’s Plaucheville #7 Family Christian vs #2 Grace Christian - April 14 at 5 p.m.



