LHSAA releases 2023 softball playoff brackets

(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana High School Athletics Association unveiled the brackets for the 2023 high school softball playoffs.

The playoffs feature plenty of Central Louisiana seasoning as many local schools will start their run at a state championship.

See where your team is seeded. The home team is listed second. Click each division to view the full bracket.

NON-SELECT

  • DIVISION I
    • #5 Nat Central - First Round Bye
  • DIVISION II
    • #24 Pearl River vs #9 Grant - April 17 at 5 p.m.
    • #25 Leesville vs #8 Assumption
  • DIVISION III
    • #25 Avoyelles vs #8 Many - April 14 at 6 p.m.
    • #5 Jena - First Round Bye
    • #20 St. James vs #13 Rosepine
    • #19 Jewel Sumner vs #14 Marksville - April 17 at 6 p.m.
    • #22 Mansfield vs #11 Winnfield
  • DIVISION IV
    • #1 LaSalle - First Round Bye
    • #2 Montgomery - First Round Bye
    • #26 West St. John vs #7 Oakdale
  • DIVISION V
    • #17 Summerfield vs #16 Zwolle
    • #5 Anacoco - First Round Bye
    • #21 Evans vs #13 Pitkin - April 14 at 5 p.m.
    • #19 Georgetown vs #14 Monterey - April 14 at 4 p.m.
    • #22 Negreet vs #11 Hicks - April 14 at 5 p.m.
    • #23 Castor vs #10 Calvin - April 17 at 4 p.m.

SELECT:

  • DIVISION I
    • #2 Tioga - First Round Bye
    • #4 Pineville - First Round Bye
    • #6 Alexandria - First Round Bye
  • DIVISION II
    • #1 Buckeye - First Round Bye
    • #20 Peabody vs #13 Cabrini
    • #22 Washington Marion vs #11 Bunkie
  • DIVISION III
    • #24 St. Mary’s Academy vs #9 Menard
  • DIVISION IV
    • #22 St. Martin’s Episcopal vs #11 St. Mary’s
  • DIVISION V
    • #8 Oak Hill vs #1 Clairborne Christian
    • #4 Avoyelles Public Charter vs #4 Family Community
    • #6 Northside Christian vs #3 St. Joseph’s Plaucheville
    • #7 Family Christian vs #2 Grace Christian - April 14 at 5 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Dateline to feature episode on Courtney Coco case on Friday
18-year-old Evan Livaccari was arrested by APD for Felony Sexual Battery and Misdemeanor Sexual...
Man arrested by Alexandria Police Department for alleged sexual misconduct
SOURCE: KALB
Weiss & Goldring downtown building could be revamped in Alexandria’s proposed budget
APD released this photo of 34-year-old Jackie Hamilton
BE ON THE LOOKOUT: APD searching for man wanted for indecent behavior with a juvenile
.
Natchitoches Police Department investigating homicide after man found dead Wednesday

Latest News

LSU gymnastics at the semifinals of the NCAA Championship.
No. 6 LSU gymnastics advances to NCAA Championship
Local gymnast Annie Beard joins LSU gymnastics team at NCAA semifinals
Alexandria native experiences NCAA gymnastics semifinals with LSU
Menard celebrates after win over Pine Prairie
Menard takes flight in extra innings to top Pine Prairie, 5-4
Skip Bertman and Warren Morris hosting a book signing in Alexandria
LSU baseball legends Skip Bertman, Warren Morris hold book signing