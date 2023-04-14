Man reels in 102-pound prehistoric river monster

Robert Murphy recently caught a massive 102-pound paddlefish while fishing on the Upper White...
Robert Murphy recently caught a massive 102-pound paddlefish while fishing on the Upper White River.(Arkansas Game and Fish Commission)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ark. (Gray News) - Wildlife officials in Arkansas congratulated a man for catching a fish weighing more than 100 pounds.

Last week, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission shared that Robert Murphy, of Fayetteville, recently caught a 102-pound paddlefish, also known as a spoonbill, while fishing for walleye in his kayak

Officials said he accidentally snagged the large zooplankton-eating fish and battled it for over an hour on the Upper White River near Goshen.

According to the commission, the prehistoric river monster came up short of the state record of 118 pounds set in 2020 but the team still called Murphy’s catch massive.

Paddlefish typically congregate in the river-like sections of southern Beaver Lake during spring, officials said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Dateline to feature episode on Courtney Coco case on Friday
RING VIDEO: Before homicide on Melrose
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Doorbell footage shows 2 men enter apartment where homicide took place in Natchitoches
18-year-old Evan Livaccari was arrested by APD for Felony Sexual Battery and Misdemeanor Sexual...
Man arrested by Alexandria Police Department for alleged sexual misconduct
Local gymnast Annie Beard joins LSU gymnastics team at NCAA semifinals
Alexandria native experiences NCAA gymnastics semifinals with LSU
A pre-trial for 35-year-old Jason Jamar Shackleford is now set for July 19 in the Rapides...
Man accused of choking APD officer with baton enters insanity plea at arraignment

Latest News

A pedestrian walks under a sign advertising the NRA Convention, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in...
NRA convention draws top GOP 2024 hopefuls after shootings
This courtroom sketch, from left, depicts Madison County prosecutor Rob Wood, Lori Vallow...
Friend of slain kids’ mom describes ‘zombie’ claims to jury
FILE - Flooding lingers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on April 13, 2023,...
Florida floods: Businesses, residents begin cleaning up mess
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a...
High court temporarily blocks restrictions on abortion pill