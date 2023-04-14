Northwood-Lena’s Na’Kiyah Allen inks NLI with Kilgore College

LENA, La. (KALB) - One of the state’s best girls’ basketball players officially signed her letter of intent.

Northwood-Lena’s Na’Kiyah Allen, ranked as the No. 7 player in the Class of 2023 in Louisiana, put pen to paper by furthering her career with Kilgore College.

Allen capped off her senior season with her second consecutive state championship. She led the Lady Gators to the program’s first title in her junior season while also claiming the championship game most outstanding player honors. She followed that up by averaging a double-double her senior year and winning Class 1A All-State MVP honors.

In one game this past season, she put up one of the most incredible stat lines in high school girls’ basketball with 30 points, 15 rebounds, 10 steals and 12 blocks. Allen was the first Lady Gator to ever record a quadruple-double.

RELATED STORY: Finish in dominating fashion: Na’Kiyah Allen becomes 1st Lady Gator with quadruple-double

KALB’s former ACA Athlete of the Week received multiple offers to play at the next level including a Division I offer to UNO but chose Kilgore, because she said it felt like home.

“It was a feeling of accomplishment,” said Allen after signing. “I feel like I have accomplished a lot and just doing that is like I have no words that can really explain it. I just am so proud of myself, because I was able to actually come from doing basically nothing and not giving my team anything to helping them out in what was needed. I am excited about being able to play because with my surgeries I thought I wasn’t going to be able to play, but now that I am, I am very excited to put on a different jersey, and not just be Northwood.”

