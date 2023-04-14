VIDEO: Homeowner pushes bogus delivery driver away from front door in attempted break-in 

Police say a homeowner’s Ring camera recorded a fake delivery driver as he tried to commit a robbery. (Source: WFSB)
By Rob Polansky and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Police in Connecticut say a homeowner’s doorbell camera recorded a man posing as a delivery driver while attempting to break into the home.

According to the East Haven Police Department, the suspect knocked on the homeowner’s front door and told the man that he had a package that belonged to him.

The phony delivery driver then took out a black handgun and attempted to enter the home while speaking with the homeowner at the front door, police said.

East Haven police shared a video of the confrontation Friday from the homeowner’s Ring doorbell camera. They said the suspect took off after the homeowner pushed him away when he tried to enter the house.

A homeowner's doorbell camera in Connecticut captured video of an attempted robbery. (Source: WFSB)

The suspect then ran to a pickup truck parked in the street and took off from the scene.

Police urged anyone with further information regarding the fraudulent delivery driver to contact them at 203-468-3820.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Dateline to feature episode on Courtney Coco case on Friday
RING VIDEO: Before homicide on Melrose
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Doorbell footage shows 2 men enter apartment where homicide took place in Natchitoches
18-year-old Evan Livaccari was arrested by APD for Felony Sexual Battery and Misdemeanor Sexual...
Man arrested by Alexandria Police Department for alleged sexual misconduct
Local gymnast Annie Beard joins LSU gymnastics team at NCAA semifinals
Alexandria native experiences NCAA gymnastics semifinals with LSU
A pre-trial for 35-year-old Jason Jamar Shackleford is now set for July 19 in the Rapides...
Man accused of choking APD officer with baton enters insanity plea at arraignment

Latest News

FILE - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks on Nov. 8, 2022, in downtown Denver.
Colorado governor signs abortion, transgender care bills
The video shows members of the community gathered outside, admiring the rainbow before the...
Rainbow arches over The Covenant School during first church service since mass shooting
Bullets hit this home on Woodard Street in Alexandria when gunshots were fired in broad daylight
Family ‘thankful to be alive’ after bullets hit their home in Alexandria Friday
President Joe Biden is greeted at Ireland's parliament in Dublin on Thursday.
LIVE: Welcomed in Ireland, ‘Cousin Joe’ Biden jokes of staying
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a...
Supreme Court temporarily blocks restrictions on abortion pill