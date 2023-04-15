Alexandria woman arrested in connection to February shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has made a second arrest in a shooting that took place on Saturday, February 25.

On April 14, APD arrested Tiara D. Franklin, 23, of Alexandria, for one count of accessory after the fact to attempted second-degree-murder. Her bond is set at $50,000.

According to APD, back on Feb. 25, two victims were driving on North Mall Drive around 5 p.m., when a person in a white sedan open fired on their vehicle. Days later APD arrested Calvin Armstead, 19, of Alexandria, for two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Calvin Armstead (RPSO)

The case remains ongoing and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact APD’s Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.