Alexandria woman arrested in connection to February shooting

Tiara Frank, 23, of Alexandria, was arrested on April 14. She faces one count of accessory after the fact to attempted second degree murder.(KALB)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has made a second arrest in a shooting that took place on Saturday, February 25.

On April 14, APD arrested Tiara D. Franklin, 23, of Alexandria, for one count of accessory after the fact to attempted second-degree-murder. Her bond is set at $50,000.

According to APD, back on Feb. 25, two victims were driving on North Mall Drive around 5 p.m., when a person in a white sedan open fired on their vehicle. Days later APD arrested Calvin Armstead, 19, of Alexandria, for two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Calvin Armstead
Calvin Armstead(RPSO)

The case remains ongoing and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact APD’s Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

