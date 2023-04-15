Broussard’s walk-off highlights LSUA DH sweep over Southwest

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In Game 1 of a three-game set against Southwest, the LSUA Generals rallied in the bottom of the 7th to walk off the Mustangs 8-7.

Trailing by one going into the bottom half of the last inning, Blaise Foote smoked a double to right center. On the throw-in, the ball got by the infield allowing Foote to not only take third but advance to third tying the game at seven. Just a few batters later, Bryson Broussard hit a single by the shortstop to send the game-winning run across the plate.

LSUA would follow that win with another strong performance at the plate in Game 2. Cameron Daigle blew the game open on a grand slam to give the Generals a 9-3 lead over the Mustangs. LSUA would hold on to win 11-8 to take the series.

LSUA is scheduled to receive their 2022 RRAC Tournament Championship rings prior to game three on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.