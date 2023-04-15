Cenla Softball: Friday’s scores and highlights from the playoffs
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The road to Sulphur for over 30 local high school softball teams began Friday, April 14.
Several games were in action Friday night in the first round of the playoffs. Below are the scores featuring Cenla schools.
- Avoyelles 10, Many 20 - 5 innings
- Evans 0, Pitkin 1
- Georgetown 0, Monterey 15 - 3 innings
- Negreet 2, Hicks 12 - 6 innings
- Family Christian 2, Grace Christian 17 - 3 innings
