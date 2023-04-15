Cenla Softball: Friday’s scores and highlights from the playoffs

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The road to Sulphur for over 30 local high school softball teams began Friday, April 14.

Several games were in action Friday night in the first round of the playoffs. Below are the scores featuring Cenla schools.

DIVISION III NON-SELECT

Avoyelles 10, Many 20 - 5 innings

DIVISION V NON-SELECT

Evans 0, Pitkin 1

Georgetown 0, Monterey 15 - 3 innings

Negreet 2, Hicks 12 - 6 innings

DIVISION V SELECT

Family Christian 2, Grace Christian 17 - 3 innings

