Cenla Softball: Friday’s scores and highlights from the playoffs

The road to Sulphur began for 30 local softball schools Friday night
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The road to Sulphur for over 30 local high school softball teams began Friday, April 14.

Several games were in action Friday night in the first round of the playoffs. Below are the scores featuring Cenla schools.

DIVISION III NON-SELECT

  • Avoyelles 10, Many 20 - 5 innings

DIVISION V NON-SELECT

  • Evans 0, Pitkin 1
  • Georgetown 0, Monterey 15 - 3 innings
  • Negreet 2, Hicks 12 - 6 innings

DIVISION V SELECT

  • Family Christian 2, Grace Christian 17 - 3 innings

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Dateline to feature episode on Courtney Coco case on Friday
RING VIDEO: Before homicide on Melrose
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Doorbell footage shows 2 men enter apartment where homicide took place in Natchitoches
18-year-old Evan Livaccari was arrested by APD for Felony Sexual Battery and Misdemeanor Sexual...
Man arrested by Alexandria Police Department for alleged sexual misconduct
Local gymnast Annie Beard joins LSU gymnastics team at NCAA semifinals
Alexandria native experiences NCAA gymnastics semifinals with LSU
A pre-trial for 35-year-old Jason Jamar Shackleford is now set for July 19 in the Rapides...
Man accused of choking APD officer with baton enters insanity plea at arraignment

Latest News

Broussard hits a game-winning single in the bottom of the 7th inning to walk-off Southwest.
Broussard’s walk-off highlights LSUA DH sweep over Southwest
Meet this week's ACA Athlete of the Week, Menard's Emily Deselle!
Soaring as the top Lady Eagle: Emily Deselle leads the team with 23 homeruns and 64 RBIs
Allen ranks as the No. 7 girls' basketball player in the Class of 2023 in Louisiana.
Northwood-Lena’s Na’Kiyah Allen inks NLI with Kilgore College
LHSAA releases 2023 softball playoff brackets