Alexandria Police Department investigating 15th Street shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a Saturday evening shooting that took place around 8:30 p.m. on 15th Street.

APD confirmed one person was shot and transported to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. More information is expected soon and we will update you when we know more.

If anyone has any information about this incident don’t hesitate to call the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

