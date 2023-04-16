Alexandria Police Department investigating 15th Street shooting

The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a Saturday evening shooting that took place...
The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a Saturday evening shooting that took place on 15th Street.(Credit: KALB)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a Saturday evening shooting that took place around 8:30 p.m. on 15th Street.

APD confirmed one person was shot and transported to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. More information is expected soon and we will update you when we know more.

If anyone has any information about this incident don’t hesitate to call the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Dateline to feature episode on Courtney Coco case on Friday
Bullets hit this home on Woodard Street in Alexandria when gunshots were fired in broad daylight
Family ‘thankful to be alive’ after bullets hit their home in Alexandria Friday
Coco’s family thanked APD Det. Tanner Dryden and podcaster Woody Overton for their work on the...
VERDICT: David Anthony Burns found guilty of Oct. 2004 murder of Courtney Coco
David Anthony Burns, the man accused of killing Courtney Coco back in 2004, appeared in court...
David Anthony Burns sentenced to life in prison for Oct. 2004 murder of Courtney Coco
What is believed to be a captured Russian tank ended up stranded at Peto's Travel Center and...
Suspected Russian tank ends up stuck at truck stop in Louisiana

Latest News

LSUA sweeps the Mustangs to push their win streak to eight
Tiara Frank, 23, of Alexandria, was arrested on April 14. She faces one count of accessory...
Alexandria woman arrested in connection to February shooting
Cenla playoff softball
LSUA walks off Southwest