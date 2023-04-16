No. 6 LSU struggles at NCAA Championships, finishing 4th

FORT WORTH, Texas (WAFB) - No. 6 LSU gymnastics struggled in the NCAA Championships, placing fourth, at Dickie Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, April 15.

LSU finished the meet with a score of 197.5250. Oklahoma won the championship with a 198.3875. CLICK HERE for more.

The Tigers started the meet off on bars. Haleigh Bryant scored a 9.95 and was the lone Tiger to score above 9.9, putting the Tigers in last place with a score of 49.315. Oklahoma led after the first rotation with a score of 49.5625.

LSU moved to beam and looked to make up some ground, but again, the Tigers struggled as they opened with a 9.4750 from Elena Arenas, followed by a 9.8125 from Alyona Shchennikova.

Aleah Finnegan was the lone Tiger on beam to score above 9.9, as she earned a 9.9250.

LSU had a score of 98.5500 through two rotations.

Bryant anchored the floor routine and scored a 9.9375.

Heading into the final rotation, the Tigers stayed in last place with a score of 148.000.

Bryant anchored the vault and scored a 9.9875 to bring her all-around score to 39.7250. Bryant matched the school record for the highest vault score at the NCAA Championships.

