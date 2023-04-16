A shelter-in-place order has been issued for the Hackberry community in Cameron Parish

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police reported that a shelter-in-place order has been issued for residents in the Hackberry community in Cameron Parish after nearby crude oil tanks caught fire.

According to LSP, two petroleum crude oil tanks near Sutton Circle caught fire after being struck by lightning during a storm on Saturday, April 15.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for the Hackberry community on April 16 after two crude oil tanks caught fire following a lightning strike. (LSP)

LSP said all residents and businesses within a mile south of Sutton Circle are asked to stay indoors until further notice, because of the thick smoke plumes from the fire.

Fire crews are currently working to extinguish the fire.

