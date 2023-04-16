Sweeps and Rings: LSUA receives rings and take Game 3 against Southwest, 5-4

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals have received their rings from winning the Red River Athletic Conference last season and added another conference victory after sweeping the Southwest Mustangs.

The Mustangs jumped out to an early lead in game three with a two-run homer, but the Generals quickly responded with a two-run homer from Bryson Broussard.

The Generals regained the lead late in the ball game, but the Mustangs were able to knot things up at 4 in the ninth.

The game went into extra innings, and the Generals capitalized off a Cameron Daigle hit to right field to send Julien Kliebert home to win 5-4.

LSUA is currently in third place in the conference and is on an eight-game win streak.

