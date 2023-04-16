Winn Parish facing manslaughter charge following Saturday night shooting

The Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday evening shooting that claimed the...
The Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday evening shooting that claimed the life of 51-year-old Kevin Chad Camp.(Credit: KALB)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WINN PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday evening shooting that claimed the life of 51-year-old Kevin Chad Camp.

WPSO reported that deputies and EMS personnel were dispatched to a home on LA 501 just before 11 p.m., Saturday, April 15. When deputies arrived at the scene they found Camp suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was later pronounced dead.

WPSO said a 17-year-old has been arrested for their alleged connection to Camp’s death, and they are facing one count of manslaughter.

The investigation is ongoing.

