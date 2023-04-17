APD: 63-year-old man shot on 15th Street Saturday night

APD reported that the victim is stable, but is in critical condition.
APD reported that the victim is stable, but is in critical condition.(Credit: KALB)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating an attempted homicide after a shooting took place on 15th Street on Saturday, April 15.

According to APD, officers responded to reports of someone being shot in the area of 15th Street and Madison Street just after 8 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a 63-year-old male victim from Alexandria, who had been shot, and was laying near the intersection. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for life-threatening wounds. APD reported that the victim is stable, but is in critical condition.

APD detectives are still investigating the shooting, but have not found any suspects at this time.

If anyone has any information about this shooting, contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiara Frank, 23, of Alexandria, was arrested on April 14. She faces one count of accessory...
Alexandria woman arrested in connection to February shooting
Bullets hit this home on Woodard Street in Alexandria when gunshots were fired in broad daylight
Family ‘thankful to be alive’ after bullets hit their home in Alexandria Friday
.
Dateline to feature episode on Courtney Coco case on Friday
The Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday evening shooting that claimed the...
Winn Parish juvenile facing manslaughter charge following Saturday night shooting
The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a Saturday evening shooting that took place...
Alexandria Police Department investigating 15th Street shooting

Latest News

Amariya Alise Lewis was last seen on Thursday, April 13.
MISSING TEEN: Amariya Alise Lewis, last seen on Thursday, April 13
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting
According to LSP, two petroleum crude oil tanks near Sutton Circle caught fire after being...
A shelter-in-place order issued for the Hackberry community in Cameron Parish has been lifted
The Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday evening shooting that claimed the...
Winn Parish juvenile facing manslaughter charge following Saturday night shooting