APD: 63-year-old man shot on 15th Street Saturday night

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating an attempted homicide after a shooting took place on 15th Street on Saturday, April 15.

According to APD, officers responded to reports of someone being shot in the area of 15th Street and Madison Street just after 8 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a 63-year-old male victim from Alexandria, who had been shot, and was laying near the intersection. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for life-threatening wounds. APD reported that the victim is stable, but is in critical condition.

APD detectives are still investigating the shooting, but have not found any suspects at this time.

If anyone has any information about this shooting, contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

