Boy, 14, who shot St. Tammany deputy last May gets 4 years in juvenile detention

By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A Louisiana teen who shot a St. Tammany Parish deputy sheriff investigating a burglary last May was sentenced Monday (April 17) to serve four years in juvenile detention.

The boy, who was 13 years old when he shot Deputy Kenneth Doby last May 25, has not been publicly identified by authorities because of his age. He has been incarcerated in the Florida Parishes Detention Center since being arrested by the wounded Doby.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s office said the teen admitted at a Feb. 6 hearing to the charges of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, resisting a police officer with force or violence, simple burglary involving a firearm, resisting an officer and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

District Judge Scott Gardner imposed the sentence Monday, stopping short of giving the teen a ‘juvenile life’ sentence that would have kept him detained until his 21st birthday. The 14-year-old will only remain in custody until he turns 18, according to Montgomery’s office.

St. Tammany deputy shot on burglary call, 13-year-old suspect in custody, sheriff says

Doby, responding to a burglary call, had stopped to question the teen he spotted walking away from the Backroads Mercantile store on Louisiana Hwy. 21 in Bush. Authorities said that as Doby approached the boy and attempted to restrain him, the teen pulled a gun from the pocket of his hoodie and shot the lawman.

Though shot in the back just below his bulletproof vest, Doby was able to restrain the juvenile and call for backup. Doby had to undergo multiple surgeries but has returned to his job.

“You have caused so much pain to my family,” the deputy’s wife told the teen in an impact statement read in court. “My children will never forget the trauma they were put through … at the ages of 6 and 4 years old.

“The job he has is a calling … He was trying to protect you. But instead, you hurt him, you hurt us.”

Authorities said that during an interview after his arrest, the teen admitted to kicking in the store’s front window, stealing tobacco products and shooting the deputy. The teen told investigators he tried to shoot Doby a second time, but said his gun jammed.

When asked why he shot the deputy, the teen reportedly answered, “Why not?”

Montgomery said in a statement, “Deputy Doby is a hero. We applaud him and his family for their bravery, strength and endurance during this ordeal.”

