Free Alexandria Zoo days for Rapides SNAP recipients

(Central Louisiana Human Services District)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - If you are a SNAP recipient in Rapides Parish, here is a chance to take your kids to the zoo for free this summer.

Starting in May and ending in October, Rapides Parish SNAP recipients can get free entry into the Alexandria Zoo on the first Thursday of every month from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. thanks to a partnership between the zoo and LSU AgCenter.

Up to two adults and four children will be allowed with each entry. The LSU AgCenter will also be hosting food demonstrations.

