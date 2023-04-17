MISSING TEEN: Amariya Alise Lewis, last seen on Thursday, April 13

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen, Amariya Alise Lewis, who was last seen on Thursday, April 13.

According to RPSO, Amariya is a 15-year-old Black female, with black hair with long braids and brown eyes. Amariya is 5′5″ tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

On Thursday, April 13th, 2023 at approximately 8 am, Amariya left Bolton High School on foot after a brief encounter with the school’s administration, RPSO said.

Amariya was last seen walking down Vance Avenue in Alexandria wearing a white polo shirt and dark blue pants.

If anyone has seen or has information about Amariya Alise Lewis, you are asked to contact RPSO Detective John Goulart at (318) 641-6007, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700, APD Detective Terrance Howard at (318) 449-5099 or local law enforcement.

