MISSING TEEN: Amariya Alise Lewis, last seen on Thursday, April 13

Amariya Alise Lewis was last seen on Thursday, April 13.
Amariya Alise Lewis was last seen on Thursday, April 13.(RPSO)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen, Amariya Alise Lewis, who was last seen on Thursday, April 13.

According to RPSO, Amariya is a 15-year-old Black female, with black hair with long braids and brown eyes. Amariya is 5′5″ tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

On Thursday, April 13th, 2023 at approximately 8 am, Amariya left Bolton High School on foot after a brief encounter with the school’s administration, RPSO said.

Amariya was last seen walking down Vance Avenue in Alexandria wearing a white polo shirt and dark blue pants.

If anyone has seen or has information about Amariya Alise Lewis, you are asked to contact RPSO Detective John Goulart at (318) 641-6007, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700, APD Detective Terrance Howard at (318) 449-5099 or local law enforcement.

