Natchitoches man arrested in hit and run investigation

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police arrested a Natchitoches man in connection with a pedestrian hit and run incident that happened on Sunday (April 16).

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a man lying on the side of the road on Hwy 6 East near Payne Sub-Division around 11:53 p.m.

NPSO deputies found the man suffering from lacerations and possible head injuries. Deputies believed the injuries were sustained as a result of a hit and run from evidence collected at the scene.

The victim was transported by EMS to a local medical center with severe life-threatening injuries. He was later airlifted to a trauma center.

LSP developed a suspect in the hit and run and arrested Johnovon M. Goston, 24, of Natchitoches. He was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center and charged with DWI first offense, hit and run and first degree vehicular negligent injury.

Goston remains in the Natchitoches Detention Center awaiting bond.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday evening shooting that claimed the...
Winn Parish juvenile facing manslaughter charge following Saturday night shooting
Amariya Alise Lewis was last seen on Thursday, April 13.
Amariya Alise Lewis has been FOUND
The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a Saturday evening shooting that took place...
Alexandria Police Department investigating 15th Street shooting
Tiara Frank, 23, of Alexandria, was arrested on April 14. She faces one count of accessory...
Alexandria woman arrested in connection to February shooting
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting

Latest News

Standoff near Rapides Ave
Man shot, killed by police in Rapides Avenue, 12th Street incident
Calvin earns second straight softball state title
Calvin softball team to play playoff game two days after fatal shooting of head coach
Jon Batiste, winner of the awards for best American roots performance for "Cry," best American...
Jon Batiste to serve on President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities
Amariya Alise Lewis was last seen on Thursday, April 13.
Amariya Alise Lewis has been FOUND