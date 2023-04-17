Natchitoches man arrested in hit and run investigation

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police arrested a Natchitoches man in connection with a pedestrian hit and run incident that happened on Sunday (April 16).

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a man lying on the side of the road on Hwy 6 East near Payne Sub-Division around 11:53 p.m.

NPSO deputies found the man suffering from lacerations and possible head injuries. Deputies believed the injuries were sustained as a result of a hit and run from evidence collected at the scene.

The victim was transported by EMS to a local medical center with severe life-threatening injuries. He was later airlifted to a trauma center.

LSP developed a suspect in the hit and run and arrested Johnovon M. Goston, 24, of Natchitoches. He was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center and charged with DWI first offense, hit and run and first degree vehicular negligent injury.

Goston remains in the Natchitoches Detention Center awaiting bond.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

