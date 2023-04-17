New name revealed for Pineville’s Camp Beauregard

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana National Guard has announced that it will redesignate Camp Beauregard as the Louisiana National Guard Training Center Pineville later this year.

In March 2023, LANG stated that six names were provided to the adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Keith Waddell, for his consideration after the Camp Beauregard redesignation committee finalized their selections.

After careful consideration, Maj. Gen. Waddell selected Louisiana National Guard Training Center Pineville as it reflected the values of LANG, the State of Louisiana and the United States of America.

“The Louisiana National Guard is a diverse and inclusive organization that values, appreciates, and respects its service members, civilian employees, and family members,” Maj Gen. Waddell said. “This name reflects our values and was chosen not only by me but our diverse committee and the citizens who offered suggestions. The organization and local community are key components of the name and serve as the foundation for why this name was chosen.”

Camp Beauregard is named for PGT Beauregard, who served as a general in the Confederate army. Even though the installation is owned by the state and was not subject to redesignation like Fort Polk, which will be renamed Fort Johnson by the end of the year, officials still decided to move forward with the change.

The name change will not officially take effect until a ceremony is held in the fall, though no specific date has yet been set. The renaming is expected to cost about $250,000.

