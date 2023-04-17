New name revealed for Pineville’s Camp Beauregard

(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team and Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana National Guard has announced that it will redesignate Camp Beauregard as the Louisiana National Guard Training Center Pineville later this year.

In March 2023, LANG stated that six names were provided to the adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Keith Waddell, for his consideration after the Camp Beauregard redesignation committee finalized their selections.

After careful consideration, Maj. Gen. Waddell selected Louisiana National Guard Training Center Pineville as it reflected the values of LANG, the State of Louisiana and the United States of America.

“The Louisiana National Guard is a diverse and inclusive organization that values, appreciates, and respects its service members, civilian employees, and family members,” Maj Gen. Waddell said. “This name reflects our values and was chosen not only by me but our diverse committee and the citizens who offered suggestions. The organization and local community are key components of the name and serve as the foundation for why this name was chosen.”

Camp Beauregard is named for PGT Beauregard, who served as a general in the Confederate army. Even though the installation is owned by the state and was not subject to redesignation like Fort Polk, which will be renamed Fort Johnson by the end of the year, officials still decided to move forward with the change.

The name change will not officially take effect until a ceremony is held in the fall, though no specific date has yet been set. The renaming is expected to cost about $250,000.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday evening shooting that claimed the...
Winn Parish juvenile facing manslaughter charge following Saturday night shooting
Amariya Alise Lewis was last seen on Thursday, April 13.
Amariya Alise Lewis has been FOUND
The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a Saturday evening shooting that took place...
Alexandria Police Department investigating 15th Street shooting
Tiara Frank, 23, of Alexandria, was arrested on April 14. She faces one count of accessory...
Alexandria woman arrested in connection to February shooting
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting

Latest News

Alex Live 4172023
LIVE LO0K: Man shot, killed by police in Rapides Avenue, 12th Street incident
15-year-old Bolton student found after missing for 4 days
Standoff near Rapides Ave
Man shot, killed by police in Rapides Avenue, 12th Street incident
Free Alexandria Zoo days for Rapides SNAP recipients