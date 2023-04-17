New Orleans state senator pulling controversial bill establishing liability for some stolen guns

The author of a bill aimed at curbing gun thefts from unlocked vehicles is pulling the...
The author of a bill aimed at curbing gun thefts from unlocked vehicles is pulling the legislation after hearing pushback over its 'unintended consequences.'(Pexels)
By David Jones
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans state senator said Monday (April 17) he will pull from consideration a bill that would have established civil liability for gun owners whose firearms were stolen from unlocked vehicles and subsequently used in felony crimes.

SB 216, filed by Sen. Gary Carter (D-New Orleans), had been hailed by New Orleans City Council president J.P. Morrell as promoting responsible gun ownership and increasing public safety statewide. But Carter issued a statement Monday saying he was pulling the bill from consideration during this legislative session after critics pointed out its “unintended consequences.”

Louisiana bill shifts liability to gun owners for firearms stolen from unlocked cars, used in felonies

“Since the introduction of SB 216, I have had an open dialogue with those who have expressed their concerns about the unintended consequences of SB 216, such as imposing civil fines, penalties and damages on those who have been victimized by car burglaries,” Carter said in the statement.

“I appreciate and respect those concerns and will continue to welcome such conversations. To be clear, SB 216 seeks to promote gun safety and reduce the number of violent crimes, not to cause further harm to law-abiding citizens.”

Carter said the purpose of the bill was to start a conversation on the prevalence of felony crimes being carried out using weapons stolen from vehicles, especially in New Orleans.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday evening shooting that claimed the...
Winn Parish juvenile facing manslaughter charge following Saturday night shooting
Amariya Alise Lewis was last seen on Thursday, April 13.
Amariya Alise Lewis has been FOUND
The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a Saturday evening shooting that took place...
Alexandria Police Department investigating 15th Street shooting
Tiara Frank, 23, of Alexandria, was arrested on April 14. She faces one count of accessory...
Alexandria woman arrested in connection to February shooting
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting

Latest News

From left: Derrick Curry, Marques Porch, Gregory Parker
Police arrest 3 teens for allegedly killing pregnant woman in Baton Rouge
Man shot, killed by police in Rapides Avenue, 12th Street incident
New name revealed for Pineville’s Camp Beauregard
Alex Live 4172023
LIVE LOOK: Man shot, killed by police in Rapides Avenue, 12th Street incident
Opioid symposium being held at Paragon