Opioid symposium being held at Paragon

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An opioid symposium will be held on Tuesday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Arsene Ballroom of the Paragon Casino Resort (711 Paragon Pl, Marksville, LA 71351). Lunch will be provided from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Vendor setup is at 9 a.m.

This symposium is for attendees to gain education and awareness on opioid substance use, treatment and preventative measures. Certificates of Attendance will be provided upon completion. This event is sponsored by the Tunica Biloxi Tribe, the Louisiana Department of Health, Avoyelles Sleeves-Up Coalition and the Hope Center.

To register for in-person attendance, go to https://bit.ly/LDHopioid. Registration closes on Friday, April 21.

For more information, please contact Donna Mathews at Donna.Mathews@la.gov.

