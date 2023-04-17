Police arrest 3 teens for allegedly killing pregnant woman in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a pregnant woman dead and another person injured on Sunday, April 16.

Officials identified the victim who died as Kerisha Johnson, 36, and her unborn child.

According to a BRPD spokesman, the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on North Carrollton Avenue near Renoir Avenue. Police said Johnson was shot while attempting to pick people up from a party in the North Carrollton area.

Another person was shot and showed up at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police added.

Baton Rouge Police Detectives booked Marques Porch, 19, Gregory Parker, 19, and Derrick Curry, 19, into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

From left: Derrick Curry, Marques Porch, Gregory Parker (Baton Rouge Police Department)

They are all being charged with second-degree murder and first-degree feticide.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

