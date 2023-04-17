Police arrest 3 teens for allegedly killing pregnant woman in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a pregnant woman dead and another person injured on Sunday, April 16.
Officials identified the victim who died as Kerisha Johnson, 36, and her unborn child.
According to a BRPD spokesman, the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on North Carrollton Avenue near Renoir Avenue. Police said Johnson was shot while attempting to pick people up from a party in the North Carrollton area.
Another person was shot and showed up at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police added.
Baton Rouge Police Detectives booked Marques Porch, 19, Gregory Parker, 19, and Derrick Curry, 19, into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
They are all being charged with second-degree murder and first-degree feticide.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
