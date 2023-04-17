POLICE STANDOFF: Rapides Ave and 12th Street

Standoff near Rapides Ave
Standoff near Rapides Ave(KALB)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Police currently have Rapides Avenue blocked off near the 12th Street intersection.

According to APD, officers attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver got out of the car and ran away.

APD, RPSO and LSP units seemingly have the suspect surrounded are and attempting to negotiate with the suspect.

