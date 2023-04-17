SpaceX rocket to launch on test flight

This undated photo provided by SpaceX shows the company's Starship rocket at the launch site in...
This undated photo provided by SpaceX shows the company's Starship rocket at the launch site in Boca Chica, Texas. (SpaceX via AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(Gray News) - SpaceX is testing its Starship rocket with a launch from Texas on Monday.

Starship is a 400-foot-tall rocket SpaceX has spent years developing.

SpaceX will attempt to send the spacecraft atop the colossal booster around the world, from the southern tip of Texas all the way to Hawaii.

No people or satellites are aboard the rocket, and no landings will be attempted for this debut.

The rocket is also expected to be the most powerful one ever flown by a wide margin.

Monday’s launch, if successful, will reach orbital speeds and travel about 150 miles above Earth’s surface, well into altitudes deemed to be outer space.

Starship is expected to underpin NASA’s plans to return humans to the lunar surface as early as 2025 and CEO Elon Musk’s goal of landing the first humans on Mars.

