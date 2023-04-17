West Monroe man arrested, accused of having pornography involving juveniles ages 1 month to 13 years old

Bevers is accused of having pornography involving infants as young as one month old.
Bevers is accused of having pornography involving infants as young as one month old.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A West Monroe man has been arrested after authorities say they found a thumb drive containing over 170 images of children as young as one month old being sexually abused.

Joseph Allen Bevers, 40, of West Monroe was arrested by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office following an investigation regarding a complaint made on April 9 involving a juvenile.

During the investigation, detectives said the 16-year-old juvenile was dropped off at Bevers’ residence. The victim said while she was there, she was battered by Bevers and also injected with what she believed to be meth. The victim said she found a way to escape and found someone to help her. She said the person she found called the ambulance and her mother and grandmother went to the hospital.

According to court records, the juvenile also told detectives that Bevers had nude pictures and videos of her as well as other underage girls on his phone.

A search warrant was obtained for Bever’s residence on April 14.

During the search of Bevers’ residence, investigators said they found a box with two thumb drives and a hard drive from a computer. Investigators said they also found a desktop computer, MacBook and several cell phones.

One of the thumb drives was found to have over 170 images of pornography involving infants and pre-pubescent male and female victims ages one month to 13 years old, according to court records. Investigators said there were also images of sexual abuse involving animals.

An arrest warrant was issued for Bevers and he was arrested on April 17.

Bevers was arrested on the following charges:

  • 1 count of cruelty to juveniles
  • 1 count of second-degree rape
  • 1 count of false imprisonment
  • 4 counts of failure to appear
  • 170 counts of pornography involving juveniles
  • 2 counts of sexual abuse of an animal

Bevers was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center and is being held without bond.

