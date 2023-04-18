14-year-old shot in Vernon Parish, 17-year-old arrested

Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - A 14-year-old was shot in the arm during a disagreement at a home in Vernon Parish on Saturday, authorities said.

The disagreement involved several young people at a residence in the area of Oakes Allardyce Road in the Knight Community, according to information from Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office officials.

When deputies were called around 11:40 p.m. on April 15, they learned the 14-year-old boy was being brought in a private vehicle to meet an ambulance, officials said. He was released that night and is expected to make a full recovery.

Witnesses told deputies that during the disagreement, several people got into a vehicle to leave, officials said. As the vehicle was leaving, someone threw a rock, shattering the back glass. The vehicle stopped in the driveway and a 17-year-old male exited the vehicle and fired a gun toward the house, striking the 14-year-old.

While detectives were processing the scene, the father of the shooting suspect walked into the DeRidder Police Department to make a vehicle damage complaint that occurred in Vernon Parish, according to officials.

Detectives interviewed the 17-year-old and another minor who was in the vehicle at the time of the incident, officials said. The 17-year-old was arrested on one count of aggravated battery, one count of aggravated assault, one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile, and one count of illegal use of a weapon. Detectives were able to recover the firearm.

Sheriff’s Office officials said deputies to loud music complaints at the same residence on April 13 and April 14.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.