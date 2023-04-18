14-year-old shot in Vernon Parish, 17-year-old arrested

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.(MGN)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - A 14-year-old was shot in the arm during a disagreement at a home in Vernon Parish on Saturday, authorities said.

The disagreement involved several young people at a residence in the area of Oakes Allardyce Road in the Knight Community, according to information from Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office officials.

When deputies were called around 11:40 p.m. on April 15, they learned the 14-year-old boy was being brought in a private vehicle to meet an ambulance, officials said. He was released that night and is expected to make a full recovery.

Witnesses told deputies that during the disagreement, several people got into a vehicle to leave, officials said. As the vehicle was leaving, someone threw a rock, shattering the back glass. The vehicle stopped in the driveway and a 17-year-old male exited the vehicle and fired a gun toward the house, striking the 14-year-old.

While detectives were processing the scene, the father of the shooting suspect walked into the DeRidder Police Department to make a vehicle damage complaint that occurred in Vernon Parish, according to officials.

Detectives interviewed the 17-year-old and another minor who was in the vehicle at the time of the incident, officials said. The 17-year-old was arrested on one count of aggravated battery, one count of aggravated assault, one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile, and one count of illegal use of a weapon. Detectives were able to recover the firearm.

Sheriff’s Office officials said deputies to loud music complaints at the same residence on April 13 and April 14.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot, killed by police in Rapides Avenue, 12th Street incident
Amariya Alise Lewis was last seen on Thursday, April 13.
Amariya Alise Lewis has been FOUND
The Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday evening shooting that claimed the...
Winn Parish juvenile facing manslaughter charge following Saturday night shooting
The Calvin High School community is still mourning after a fatal shooting on Saturday, April 15...
Calvin softball team to play playoff game two days after fatal shooting of head coach
New name revealed for Pineville’s Camp Beauregard

Latest News

shootin
Monroe Street and Louisiana Ave Shooting
From left: Derrick Curry, Marques Porch, Gregory Parker
Police arrest 3 teens for allegedly killing pregnant woman in Baton Rouge
Shooting on Louisiana Ave
WATCH: Shooting on Louisiana Avenue and Monroe Street
The Louisiana State Capitol building in Baton Rouge, La.
Cenla Day at the Legislature