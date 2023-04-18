Alexandria City Council expected to approve fiscal budget

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council is expected to approve its budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which includes spending millions of dollars on specific projects throughout the city.

One of those projects is directly across the street from City Hall at the old Weiss and Goldring building in downtown Alexandria.

Since closing in the early 90s, multiple attempts have been made to redevelop the building, but all have stalled.

The city council could budget one million dollars to renovate the building. The goal is to get it to a point where developers would be interested in bringing the space back to life.

The council is also expected to designate almost two and a half million dollars to the Alexandria Police Department for new police vehicles, coming from the money the city received from the American Rescue Plan Act.

