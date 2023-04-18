Alexandria residents asked to team up & clean up trash-dumping hot spots

The South Alexandria Revitalization Organization wants residents to team up and come out and clean up Saturday, April 22.
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
It is ‘Love the Boot Week,’ and the campaign focuses on beautifying our state. There is one group in Alexandria planning to spend their Saturday cleaning one part of the city.

Every year for the last 16 years, Roosevelt Johnson has led efforts to clean up certain parts of the city that have become hot spots for dumping. Video below shows Houston Street in the Sonia Quarters, a major focus of this week’s effort. Johnson has long had a passion for keeping the area clean and said residents of the city deserve better.

Trash along Houston Street in Alexandria

“Our campaign is about what we have to do to take more pride in our neighborhoods,” said Johnson. “We are asking our people do not trash our city, do not trash our community, pick up your trash, do not trash our neighborhoods, because we want a beautiful city, we want a beautiful community.”

This year the efforts are reaching farther and touching students in the classroom. This week there is a drawing contest as well as tree planting ceremonies around the city. It is a lesson Johnson said will help students see they also have a role.

“We plan to plant trees and at schools along with Antioch and Magnolia Baptist Church, because it is important to our city and it is important to our community,” said Johnson. “Beautification is important.”

(South Alexandria Revitalization Organization)

