Boyce police arrest Baton Rouge man on domestic abuse charges

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - A Baton Rouge man has been arrested on domestic abuse charges following an incident in Boyce.

According to the Boyce Police Department, a victim contacted police on April 17 around 8 p.m., claiming that she had been strangled and hit, and a knife was pulled on her in front of her toddler. The suspect, identified as Zachary Richards, 38, of Baton Rouge, had already left the scene when police arrived.

Detectives viewed texts and listened to conversations of Richards making threats to harm the victim and others. The detectives decided to lure Richards back to Boyce, where he was arrested Tuesday morning around 1:15 a.m. with the help of the Boyce S.W.A.T./HRT team.

Richards was booked into DC-1 for domestic abuse, battery strangulation and aggravated domestic assault.

