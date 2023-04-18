BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - It’s Cenla Day at the Legislature, and we’ll be providing updates throughout the day. Check back for the latest information.

State Sen. Mike Reese addressed economic development legislation he has this session. One bill will make virtual currency more recognizable. Another is a tax credit bill to help grow minority, female owned businesses and rural economies.

Reese is the new chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee.

(KALB)

Not a member of the delegation, but whose ear matters with getting legislation considered, House Speaker Clay Schexnayder stopped by to discuss his legislation.

He is really focusing on carbon capture, of which Rapides Parish already has a project in the works for (Cleco’s Diamond Vault in Boyce).

However, it is not entirely supported by other parishes in South Louisiana.

Schexnayder said this will help the oil and gas industry, and Louisiana is five years ahead of other states in this effort.

(KALB)

Cleco’s Shane Hilton had the opportunity to discuss Diamond Vault. He said the project is in the eighth month of the 18 month, $9M FEED study. Right now, the study indicates the region’s geological formations are ideal for carbon capture.

Hilton said the project is gaining international attention.

The company will begin holding public community meetings with Grant and Rapides Parish residents coming up to discuss any concerns and address questions. The first meeting is in Boyce, Wednesday, April 19.

State Rep. Lance Harris discussed his education savings account (ESA) bill. This would basically open up the state to school choice across the board. The money from the state per student would follow that student regardless of the form of schooling they choose (public, private, online, etc.). He said this is about parental choice.

Harris seemed positive this will receive support.

He said the program would foster competition with other states.

On the budget, Harris said dealing with the state’s deficit for eight years is what gave him gray hair. He seems in favor of getting rid of debt to save money in the future.

(KALB)

State. Rep Ed Larvadain took time to emphasize investments in education and healthcare. He said he is working with CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital’s Monte Wilson on a prescription drug bill.

He also detailed transportation projects. He will carry a bill that will open up weigh stations again. He said these stations have to run in order to get federal money. Additionally, he is looking for funding for the Sugarhouse Road area to grow economic development and housing in that area of Alexandria.

He said the Central Louisiana Delegation will have to be aggressive to get their fair share of funding.

(KALB)

Dr. Paul Coreil with LSUA described the university’s $35M capital outlay request for this session for a new Downtown Alexandria nursing facility.

They have raised $5.5M in private funds, so far, which include $3 million in financing from the City of Alexandria.

The region currently has 600 RN vacancies and 200 allied health vacancies. The new facility would double the nursing class.

Dr. Coreil said this is like bringing in an industry that’s already there.

He said Gov. John Bel Edwards is looking at the project favorably for funding this session.

(KALB)

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.