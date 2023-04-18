Central Louisiana Human Services District hosting upcoming Community Connection event

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Would you know who to call or where to refer a client, patient, friend, or family member with a mental health or substance use need in Central Louisiana?

The Central Louisiana Human Services District will be hosting a community resource fair on Wednesday, May 17, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 5411 Coliseum Blvd in Alexandria.

Numerous service agencies will be on hand to provide information on how they can assist in the work that you do.

The event will feature:

Vendors - Over 15 tables of resources from throughout Cenla including: Nonprofit services, mental and physical health providers, insurance, education, disability and domestic abuse services

Narcan – Overdose reversal medication available free of charge

Medication Disposal - Bring your unused or unwanted medications to be destroyed on-site or learn about safe medication disposal and storage at home

COVID-19 and Flu Vaccines available on-site

