Central Louisiana Human Services District hosting upcoming Community Connection event
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Would you know who to call or where to refer a client, patient, friend, or family member with a mental health or substance use need in Central Louisiana?
The Central Louisiana Human Services District will be hosting a community resource fair on Wednesday, May 17, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 5411 Coliseum Blvd in Alexandria.
Numerous service agencies will be on hand to provide information on how they can assist in the work that you do.
The event will feature:
- Vendors - Over 15 tables of resources from throughout Cenla including:
- Nonprofit services, mental and physical health providers, insurance, education, disability and domestic abuse services
- Narcan – Overdose reversal medication available free of charge
- Medication Disposal - Bring your unused or unwanted medications to be destroyed on-site or learn about safe medication disposal and storage at home
- COVID-19 and Flu Vaccines available on-site
