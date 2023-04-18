Community meetings begin to assist search for next New Orleans police superintendent

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the quest to find the next NOPD superintendent intensifies, the group spearheading the search began holding a series of community meetings to gather input on what residents want to see in the new chief.

The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) held its first meeting Monday (April 17) at Treme Recreational Center, drawing a small turnout of residents who voiced thoughts on who should take the reins at NOPD.

“I want to see some active leadership in the city,” said resident Bruce Shannon. “Make the people know that they got cops out there on the street.”

“They trying to do the best they can do. But it’s almost impossible with the mentality of these parents and kids,” said resident Claudia Battee.

The search is expected to conclude in May. Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork continues to lead the department and build her credentials as a top candidate.

Related coverage

New Orleans mayor names city’s first female NOPD superintendent to serve as interim

New Orleans interim Police Chief Michelle Woodfork gets sworn in

Interim NOPD Chief Woodfork picks new deputy superintendents

Interim NOPD Supt. Michelle Woodfork announces several police leadership changes

Since the retirement of former NOPD Supt. Shaun Ferguson last December, Woodfork has overseen a slight decrease in many crime categories across the city, including a slight dip in homicides, compared to the same date last year (81-78).

“The chief is doing a good job,” City Councilman Freddie King said Monday. “She’s very honest, that’s what we’re looking for. She’s accessible. I don’t think she has the job, but I think she’s going in the right direction.

“But we’re going to do a national search. We want to get a lot of public input.”

Following a voter-approved charter revision in November, the City Council will have final approval over any nominee put forth by Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

Former NOPD Supt. Ronal Serpas, who also once served as Vice President of the IACP, said the group has a difficult task ahead of it: Convincing potential candidates that the position is open to any qualified candidate.

“The heavy lift for a search for a consultant right now -- in any city, but no less New Orleans -- is to convince potential applicants that this is a fair, open and honest opportunity to be considered for superintendent,” Serpas said.

Serpas said there is a perception among police chiefs nationwide that the job might already be Woodfork’s to lose. That could prevent some candidates from jeopardizing their current positions by attempting to interview for the New Orleans job.

“I think a lot of people are going to come to that conclusion, based upon the opinions of the mayor herself and the message that she has sent,” Serpas said.

IACP will hold a series of community meetings this week:

Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.: District A at Jesuit High School (4133 Banks St.)

Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.: District C at Algiers Regional Library (3014 Holiday Dr.)

Wednesday, 7 p.m.: District B at First Zion Baptist Church (7201 Olive St.)

Thursday, 4:40 p.m.: District D at Nora Navara Library (1902 St. Bernard Ave.)

Thursday, 6 p.m.: District E at Suburban Baptist Church (10501 Chef Menteur Hwy.)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.