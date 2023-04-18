Marksville man captured after brief escape from courthouse

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Marksville man attempted to escape authorities while at the Avoyelles Parish District Courthouse in Marksville on April 17.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said around 4:35 p.m., Travis Joseph Jr., 20, escaped on foot through an unsecured second-floor exit, still in an orange jumpsuit, handcuffs and shackles. Avoyelles Parish deputies and detectives, Louisiana Probation & Parole, the Marksville Police Department and the Tunica-Biloxi Tribal Police Department converged on the area.

APSO said Joseph, Jr. was found within minutes hiding behind the new Amplifying Restoration and Tourism building next to Red River Grill across the street from the courthouse.

Joseph Jr. was arrested for simple escape and booked into the Avoyelles Parish DC-1 Jail Facility.

An investigation into the matter is still ongoing.

