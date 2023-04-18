Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce honors Nettles Brown for Lifetime Achievement

NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce Nettles Brown as the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award winner for his outstanding community involvement. Brown will be honored at the Chamber’s Best of Natchitoches Awards Luncheon on Wednesday, May 3, at the Natchitoches Events Center.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is given to a leader whose long-term active engagement in our community has had a significant, positive economic impact locally. Further, this award recognizes a successful leader in a company, industry, and in our community who has taught future generations by example. Contributions are recognized over the entirety of a career.

Retired Colonel Nettles Brown served in the US Air Force for 33 years in Hospital Administration, including service at the Pentagon and in Saudi Arabia. Brown is a graduate of Coushatta High School, and earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Master’s in Business Administration from Northwestern State University. He owned and operated Brown’s Accounting and Tax Service in Natchitoches for twenty years before establishing Waskom, Brown, and Associates in 1999 as a co-owner with long-time friend and business partner David Waskom, where he continues to offer tax and accounting services in addition to New York Life Insurance.

Brown’s achievements extend beyond his professional endeavors, as he has dedicated much of his life to community service and has played an integral role in various community organizations. He has remained a dedicated member of the Kiwanis Club for decades, having served as International President of the worldwide organization from 1999-2000. In addition, he is a member of several local Kiwanis clubs, including Natchitoches, LA, Tombstone, MT, and Red River Parish, LA, as well as the tri-state club of LaMissTenn in Baton Rouge, LA.

Brown has served the United Methodist Church in a number of capacities, including serving as an elected member of the Jurisdictional Council and General Council for the Louisiana Conference, a member of the Board of Ordained Ministry for the Louisiana Conference, and a member and past president of the board for the United Methodist Foundation of Louisiana. He has also served his home church, First United Methodist Church, on a number of committees and boards.

Brown currently serves as board member and president of the Natchitoches Parish Port Commission. He has previously served on the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center Foundation, was past president of Magnolia Housing Corporation of Natchitoches, and served as an elected member of the Natchitoches Parish School Board. He is married to Glenelle Pearce Brown, and they have two children and three grandchildren.

The Chamber commends Brown’s dedication to serving his community. His tireless efforts have made a significant impact on Natchitoches Parish and beyond. His contributions and dedication to making a positive difference in the lives of others will continue to inspire generations to come.

The lifetime achievements of Nettles Brown will be honored at the Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce Best of Natchitoches Awards Luncheon Wednesday, May 3, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., in the Natchitoches Events Center. Visit BestOfNatchitoches.com, to purchase your tickets.

