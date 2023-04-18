RPSB to host District-Wide Career Fair

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board will be hosting its annual District-Wide Career Fair on April 29 from 9 a.m. until noon inside the RPSB Media Center and Board room, located at 619 6th St. in Alexandria.

RPSB is looking for positions to be filled including teachers, speech therapists, bus operators, food service directors and technicians, paraprofessionals and so much more. It’s important to note that anyone wanting to apply needs to fill out the survey and BRING THEIR RESUME to the career fair.

