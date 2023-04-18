RPSB to host District-Wide Career Fair

District-Wide Career Fair
District-Wide Career Fair(RPSB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board will be hosting its annual District-Wide Career Fair on April 29 from 9 a.m. until noon inside the RPSB Media Center and Board room, located at 619 6th St. in Alexandria.

District-Wide Career Fair
District-Wide Career Fair(RPSB)

RPSB is looking for positions to be filled including teachers, speech therapists, bus operators, food service directors and technicians, paraprofessionals and so much more. It’s important to note that anyone wanting to apply needs to fill out the survey and BRING THEIR RESUME to the career fair.

CLICK HERE TO FILL OUT THE SURVEY

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot, killed by police in Rapides Avenue, 12th Street incident
Amariya Alise Lewis was last seen on Thursday, April 13.
Amariya Alise Lewis has been FOUND
The Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday evening shooting that claimed the...
Winn Parish juvenile facing manslaughter charge following Saturday night shooting
The Calvin High School community is still mourning after a fatal shooting on Saturday, April 15...
Calvin softball team to play playoff game two days after fatal shooting of head coach
New name revealed for Pineville’s Camp Beauregard

Latest News

Zachary Richards
Boyce police arrest Baton Rouge man on domestic abuse charges
Shooting on Louisiana Ave
WATCH: Shooting on Louisiana Avenue and Monroe Street
shootin
Monroe Street and Louisiana Ave Shooting
From left: Derrick Curry, Marques Porch, Gregory Parker
Police arrest 3 teens for allegedly killing pregnant woman in Baton Rouge