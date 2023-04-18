WATCH: Shooting on Levin Street and Louisiana Avenue

Shooting on Levin Street
(KALB)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 is at the scene of a shooting on Levin Street and Louisiana Ave.

WATCH OUR COVERAGE BELOW:

Police confirmed that one person has been shot and taken to the hospital.

We will be providing more details as they become available. Check back for updates.

