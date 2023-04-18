WATCH: Shooting on Levin Street and Louisiana Avenue

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 is at the scene of a shooting on Levin Street and Louisiana Ave.

WATCH OUR COVERAGE BELOW:

Police confirmed that one person has been shot and taken to the hospital.

We will be providing more details as they become available. Check back for updates.

Autoplay Caption

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.