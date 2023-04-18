Winn Parish teen could be tried as an adult after allegedly killing father

(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WINN PARISH, La. (KALB) - Winn Parish Sheriff Cranford Jordan has confirmed that the 17-year-old accused of shooting Kevin Chad Camp, 51, over the weekend could be tried as an adult.

According to Sheriff Jordan, a hearing was held on Monday, April 17, in the 8th Judicial District Court. Judge Anastasia Wiley found there to be probable cause and the District Attorney Chris Nevils filed a bill of information requesting that the teenager, now identified as Andrew Chad Camp, be tried as an adult in connection to the deadly shooting.

The sheriff has confirmed to News Channel 5 that Andrew is the son of the victim, Kevin. Andrew was arrested Saturday night and charged with manslaughter. No bond has been set.

