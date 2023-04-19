3 ASH Trojans sign to continue baseball careers at the college level

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Three baseball players from ASH have signed to play at the college level.

Joe Bordelon will be attending LSUE.

“They’re known for a good reputation,” he said. “They have a lot of good kids over there. Great coaching staff. Just felt like a place away from home, to be able to go there and get my two years done, kind of work up and get a lot of coaching in and be able to do something that hopefully helps me pursue something at the next level after that.”

John Barajas will be attending Mississippi Community College.

“The reason why I came here is because on my official visit there, I just really liked the school. I really like to coach there. I really liked the coaching staff. It’s just a blessing,” Barajas said.

Austin Lorenz will be in our backyard attending LSUA.

“I know LSUA is a big culture school, and they treat you like family. That’s what I was looking for. I know Coach Gautreaux a little bit, and I’ve learned that he’s a big family guy. He can look to you as like a father, and he really respects you. That’s what I am looking for.”

All three have had remarkable careers up to this point, and now they will be looking to continue their success on the next level.

