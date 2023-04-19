Alexandria man arrested for theft in Poland community

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested after reports of heavy equipment thefts in the Poland community that happened in March.

Among the items taken were a 2008 Ford F150 white in color, a Kubota tractor with a front end loader, a bush hog, a Kubota zero turn mower, a Mahindra side by side, Stihl blowers, weed eaters and saws.

Michael Francis Bayonne, Sr., 44, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with two counts illegal possession of stolen things, parole violation, four counts of theft of a motor vehicle (>$5,000<$25,000), two counts of theft (>$1,000<$5,000), one count of theft <$1,000, two counts of criminal damage, criminal damage to critical infrastructure, unauthorized entry to critical infrastructure (burglary), four counts of obstruction of justice (tampering with evidence) and three counts of criminal conspiracy.

