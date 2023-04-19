APD confirms NO school shooting at AMMS

(Credit: KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has shared with KALB that there is NOT a school shooting at Alexandria Middle Magnet School.

Several calls have been made to APD related to gunshots fired in the area, but there was not an incident at the school.

Multiple officers are in the area investigating the source of the shots, but again, APD has shared that there is no incident at AMMS.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Louisiana Ave
Alexandria police investigating shooting on Louisiana Avenue, Monroe Street
Student dead after going into cardiac arrest at Jena High School
Winn Parish teen could be tried as an adult after allegedly killing father
The Calvin High School community is still mourning after a fatal shooting on Saturday, April 15...
Calvin softball team to play playoff game two days after fatal shooting of head coach
Zachary Richards
Boyce police arrest Baton Rouge man on domestic abuse charges

Latest News

Dozens of students meet with Gov. Edwards to advocate for more teen suicide prevention resources.
Dozens of students meet with Gov. Edwards to advocate for more teen suicide prevention resources
A school bus carrying students was struck by gunfire Monday afternoon (April 17) as it passed...
New Orleans school bus carrying students struck by bullets in Central City, police say
A Cenla lawmaker is looking to take action with a measure to make the contract between the...
Bill to make OGB coverage determinations more transparent
Student dead after going into cardiac arrest at Jena High School