APD confirms NO school shooting at AMMS

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has shared with KALB that there is NOT a school shooting at Alexandria Middle Magnet School.

Several calls have been made to APD related to gunshots fired in the area, but there was not an incident at the school.

Multiple officers are in the area investigating the source of the shots, but again, APD has shared that there is no incident at AMMS.

