Crawfish for a Cause fundraiser benefiting Fostering Community
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - My Community Cares will be hosting a Crawfish fundraiser for Fostering Community.
My Community Cares is an initiative that works to strengthen the community and prevent child abuse and neglect. A portion of the proceeds will be utilized to purchase beds and other essential resources for families served through our My Community Cares initiative.
$35.00 includes five pounds of boiled crawfish, corn and potatoes.
Crawfish for a Cause will be held on May 6 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Huckleberry Brewing Company, which is located at 4724 Sterkx Road in Alexandria.
