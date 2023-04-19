Crawfish for a Cause fundraiser benefiting Fostering Community

(Central Louisiana Human Services District)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - My Community Cares will be hosting a Crawfish fundraiser for Fostering Community.

My Community Cares is an initiative that works to strengthen the community and prevent child abuse and neglect. A portion of the proceeds will be utilized to purchase beds and other essential resources for families served through our My Community Cares initiative.

$35.00 includes five pounds of boiled crawfish, corn and potatoes.

Crawfish for a Cause will be held on May 6 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Huckleberry Brewing Company, which is located at 4724 Sterkx Road in Alexandria.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Louisiana Ave
Alexandria police investigating shooting on Louisiana Avenue, Monroe Street
Student dies after going into cardiac arrest at Jena High School
Winn Parish teen could be tried as an adult after allegedly killing father
The Calvin High School community is still mourning after a fatal shooting on Saturday, April 15...
Calvin softball team to play playoff game two days after fatal shooting of head coach
Zachary Richards
Boyce police arrest Baton Rouge man on domestic abuse charges

Latest News

Student dies after going into cardiac arrest at Jena High School
Henry Dorty Dubea
Trial set for Alexandria man accused of shooting and killing stepbrother
Student dies after going into cardiac arrest at Jena High School
Trial set for Alexandria man accused of shooting and killing stepbrother