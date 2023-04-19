Crawfish for a Cause fundraiser benefiting Fostering Community

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - My Community Cares will be hosting a Crawfish fundraiser for Fostering Community.

My Community Cares is an initiative that works to strengthen the community and prevent child abuse and neglect. A portion of the proceeds will be utilized to purchase beds and other essential resources for families served through our My Community Cares initiative.

$35.00 includes five pounds of boiled crawfish, corn and potatoes.

Crawfish for a Cause will be held on May 6 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Huckleberry Brewing Company, which is located at 4724 Sterkx Road in Alexandria.

