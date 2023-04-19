Early voting for Municipal General Election open now thru April 22

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Early voting for an election set for next week is underway, and there is plenty of time left to cast your ballot.

The Municipal General Election on April 29 will take up tax proposals specifically in Rapides, Vernon, and Natchitoches Parishes. The results will determine if these certain areas continue to get funds toward capital improvement projects, hospital and ambulance services and the upkeep of public schools.

Starting in Alexandria, the city is looking to continue a 20-year tax. This measure would start in 2028 and end in 2047 and collect just over $5 million dollars a year for the purpose of constructing, acquiring and improving certain capital improvement projects in the city.

Staying in Rapides Parish, the Rigolette School District and the Lecompte-Lamourie-Woodworth School District are also looking to pass bonds to improve their local schools.

In Vernon Parish, the school board wants to renew a parish-wide school tax starting in 2025 and ending in 2034, raising just under $1.5 million per year to help support public elementary and secondary schools in the parish.

Specific school districts in Vernon Parish will also be up for tax renewals, depending on the district.

Now up in Natchitoches Parish, residents are looking at three parish-wide measures. The parish will be looking to levy a tax originally authorized six years ago, allowing the parish to collect a special property tax starting this year and ending in 2032. Which will cover the maintenance of parish libraries as well as roads and bridges.

Natchitoches is also seeking to continue a tax for 10 years beginning in 2024 and ending in 2033. It expects to acquire just under $3 million dollars a year for construction projects, specifically for public schools in the parish.

Lastly, Natchitoches Parish wants to continue a tax for hospitals. This would begin this year and end in 2032. The parish expects $2 million dollars per year for the construction of facilities and maintaining the ambulances.

Early voting remains open through Saturday, April 22. April 29 is election day and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Another extremely helpful tool is our state’s GeauxVote website and app.

